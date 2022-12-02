Crash closes southbound I-65 lanes in Escambia County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A multi-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles occurred at approximately 1:42 a.m. Friday and has caused a lane closure on Interstate 65 in Escambia County.

ALEA reports the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 from the 63 mile marker to the 65 mile marker are shut down and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

