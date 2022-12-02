Festival of nativities returns to Daphne after two-year hiatus

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local church is getting into the Christmas spirit with the return of their beloved nativity scene event after a two-year hiatus.

“Come and Behold Him...A festival of Nativities” is on full display at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Daphne.

The community stopped by Friday to see 156 nativity sets showing many different representations of Jesus’s birth.

Many of the pieces are handmade designs from 25 different countries and the community.

The nativity sets are made out of different materials, like wood, glass, crystal, stone, pottery, and stained glass.

There is a nativity set with over 175 pieces, one that is 100 years old, a nativity set from a local preschool, and others made by other priests in the dioceses.

The event was canceled the last two years because of covid. A member of the church, Rebecca Dyson said this special event is their gift to the community to enjoy during the holiday season.

“Each nativity has a number and you’re given a book and as you approach each table you can read about that individual nativity, and the stories are what makes this so special,” said Dyson.

St. Paul’s invites everyone to come by and see the nativity scene they worked hard to put together.

“These nativities are loved, cherished items that people have generously brought to us to share with the community,” said Dyson.

“Come and Behold Him” will be in the St. Paul’s Life Center on Main street, in Daphne.

Doors will reopen Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Admission is free.

