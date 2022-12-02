JSU student shot, killed on campus; person of interest in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Jackson State University Campus Enforcement are investigating a homicide on the school’s campus.

It happened around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the male victim was shot and found inside a vehicle on campus. WLBT crews saw a Dodge Challenger being towed away from the scene.

JSU President Thomas K. Hudson released a statement Friday, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a JSU student. The loss of a young person is always a devastating circumstance for our campus community. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

While details are slim, Hudson went on to say that a person of interest is in custody.

JSU family, it is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a JSU student. The loss of a young person is always a devastating circumstance for our campus community. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/jPktddkMql — Thomas Hudson, J.D. (@JSUPrez) December 2, 2022

JSU’s president said grief counselors were on hand Friday offering support to students.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation also released a statement saying it was working with campus police to investigate.

The Mississippi Bureau Investigation and Jackson State University Police are working together to investigate the recent homicide on JSU campus. At this time, there is no further threat to those on campus. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office. This is an open and ongoing investigation; no further comment will be made by MBI at this time.

