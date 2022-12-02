JSU student shot, killed on campus; person of interest in custody
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Jackson State University Campus Enforcement are investigating a homicide on the school’s campus.
It happened around 8 a.m. Friday morning.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the male victim was shot and found inside a vehicle on campus. WLBT crews saw a Dodge Challenger being towed away from the scene.
JSU President Thomas K. Hudson released a statement Friday, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a JSU student. The loss of a young person is always a devastating circumstance for our campus community. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”
While details are slim, Hudson went on to say that a person of interest is in custody.
JSU’s president said grief counselors were on hand Friday offering support to students.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation also released a statement saying it was working with campus police to investigate.
