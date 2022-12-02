Advertise With Us
MCHD continuing to monitor active flu season

There are still several months left in this flu season, but hundreds have been hospitalized across the state
FILE - A patient is given a flu vaccine at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. As Americans head into the late 2022 holiday season, a rapidly intensifying flu season is straining hospitals already overburdened with patients sick from other respiratory infections. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(WSAW)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are still several months left in this flu season, but we’ve already seen deaths in the double digits according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

In Mobile County, health officer Dr. Kevin Michaels says it’s something that they’re monitoring.

“At 6 out of every 100 patients presenting to a health care point of entry, 6 out of 100 had some type of flu-like, or influenza-like illness. This week we’re at roughly 8 per 100,” Dr. Michaels said.

The thanksgiving holiday saw an increase in travel. Which could translate into an increase in cases. But that right now is unknown.

“What we’re going to see is probably not going to be for another week or week and a half, what the Thanksgiving holiday has actually done as far as spreading in the community,” Dr. Michaels said.

And that’s not all. RSV and COVID are also still a concern for healthcare providers. Creating what’s being called a “Tripledemic.”

With RSV and COVID presenting similar symptoms, they urge everyone to get vaccinated. And with the flu season lasting until the spring. It’s not too late.

“The flu season is typically one October to 30 March. And we probably haven’t reached our peak yet,” Dr. Michaels said.

