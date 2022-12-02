Advertise With Us
MPD arrests man on multiple charges after vehicle, foot chase

Jackie Labaron Ruffin Jr.
Jackie Labaron Ruffin Jr.(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a 37-year-old Mobile man on drug and other charges following a vehicle and foot chase near Dauphin Island Parkway Thursday night.

Police said officers attempted a traffic stop just before 11 p.m. Thursday on McVay Drive near DIP but the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. The vehicle chase ended in the 2000 block of Webb Avenue when the driver bailed out and fled on foot, according to MPD. He was quickly caught, authorities said.

The man suspect, Jackie Labaron Ruffin Jr., is charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. His bond hearing is set for Monday, jail records show.

