MPD investigate shooting on Hathcox Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating shooting that left one person injured Thursday.

Officers were called to a local hospital around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was shot by a male suspect in the 2000 block of Hathcox Street and taken to the hospital by personal vehicle. His injury is non-life-threatening, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

