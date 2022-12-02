Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Over 100 gambling machines, $13K seized in Etowah County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton says 108 illegal gambling machines and over $13,000 were seized after a two-week investigation.

Horton says after following up on some complaints from residents in one East Gadsden neighborhood, Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators and Etowah County Drug Unit opened an investigation into makeshift gambling halls. They found that it was causing unsafe issues in these neighborhoods, like traffic hazards, loud noise and music at night.

Search warrants were executed at five different locations in Gadsden on Thursday, Dec. 1, and 108 illegal gambling Machines and $13,579.79 in cash was seized, according to police. The locations were in East Gadsden, South Gadsden and Alabama City. During the execution of the search warrants, no one was present at the locations.

Police say three of the five locations had previously been delivered a “cease and desist” order signed by the sheriff and district attorney, giving the business harboring the illegal machines 48 hours to remove them from the State of Alabama. All three of those entities had simply relocated to new buildings within Etowah County.

The Sheriff’s Office will ask the courts to order the machines to be destroyed and the monies that have been seized to be turned over.

Alabama Law states: A person commits the crime of promoting gambling if he knowingly advances or profits from unlawful gambling activity otherwise than as a player.

A person commits the crime of possession of a gambling device if with knowledge of the character thereof he manufactures, sells, transports, places or possesses, or conducts or negotiates any transaction affecting or designed to affect ownership, custody or use of: (1) A slot machine; or (2) Any other gambling device, with the intention that it be used in the advancement of unlawful gambling activity.

Police say at this time, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing and arrests could come at a later time.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Over 100 nativity sets from around the world showing many different representations Jesus’s...
Festival of nativities returns to Daphne after two-year hiatus
The City of Spanish Fort hosts annual “Christmas in the Fort” Events
The City of Spanish Fort hosts annual “Christmas in the Fort” Events
Big changes are coming to Mesa County's justice system.
Former MDOC officials indicted for excessive force against an inmate
Prosecutors say Axel Cox, 24, admitted burning the cross to intimidate his Black neighbors. He...
Gulfport man pleads guilty to burning cross to intimidate Black neighbors
One of three men convicted of shooting and killing Edward Ross in a 2019 attempted robbery was...
Campbell sentenced to 35 years for Beach murder