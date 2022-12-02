Race car lands in pool at Tillman’s Corner hotel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A race car made quite the splash at a hotel pool in Tillman’s Corner.

The owner of the car was on his way to Pensacola for the Snowball Derby when he had to make an unexpected detour.

That car ended up in the Red Roof Inn pool.

Luckily no one was hurt.

Surveillance video shows the moment the car came pummelling through the gate, taking a dive straight into the pool.

The driver Cameron Leytham was on his way to the Snowball Derby in Pensacola Wednesday night, hauling his racecar behind him.

Unfortunately, a few straps came loose and the car sank to the bottom.

It took over an hour but officials were able to pull it out.

The driver was able to make it to Pensacola still and compete.

Employees at the hotel say they’ll be draining the pool soon.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.