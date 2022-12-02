Recent fentanyl deaths causing some to look at consequences for dealers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fentanyl deaths continue to increase across the state. A former Alabama prosecutor says we need tougher laws to stop dealers from selling it.

Two of the more recent overdoses are connected to central Alabama and two people face serious charges, including murder.

It is on most local police department radars. Leeds Police arrested five people in connection with a fentanyl dealer within the last two weeks.

Former U.S. Attorney Jay Town believes consequences must become more severe for those dealing fentanyl.

“We have got to do something. Our legislature can do more. Our DOJ and our state prosecutors can continue to lead this charge because 107,000 Americans is 107,000 too many.”

Regardless of intent, Town believes those who knowingly - or unknowingly - provide fentanyl should be punished. That way, dealers are forced to quit selling drugs with fentanyl.

“What we can do as prosecutors is we can make the repercussions for causing a fatal or nonfatal overdose so grave that no one wants to sell these deadly drugs any longer,” said Town.

Due to the surge in overdose numbers, Town believes that legislative changes are coming.

“Frankly in Alabama, we should have a criminal law. I think you’ll see one coming out in Florida this time next year that suggests or mirrors 18 USC 841, which is the Federal Overdose. It is just strict liability. If you dealt the drug and someone died, twenty year minimum.”

It only takes two milligrams of fentanyl for the consequences to become fatal. For context, that wouldn’t even cover the date on a penny.

