Visit the Beau Rivage this holiday season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s the holiday season at the Beau Rivage! The Beau Rivage’s legendary Christmas decor will be on display throughout the holidays. This seasons décor features larger-than-life nutcrackers, magnificent, oversized ornaments, classic winter scenes, more than 200 frost-covered tress and thousands of red poinsettias throughout the atrium. Santa’s sleigh and reindeer will soar over Beau Rivage’s atrium leading to a stunning 20-foot Christmas tree, which offers an outstanding opportunity to capture photos with family and friends.

Make plans to stay at the Beau, or at least stop in for a fantastic holiday meal. Click here for a list of the Beau’s many dining options: https://beaurivage.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants.html

Also, there are several special dining events coming up including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day specials. Make your reservations now!

Also, here’s some information about the annual Christmas with Santa - Beau Rivage Holiday Brunch. It sells out every year, but you may still have a shot if you act now for a reservation.

Christmas with Santa – Beau Rivage Holiday Brunch

•BR Prime

•Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

•$65 for Adults, $45 Children ages 3-6 plus tax and gratuity. Children under 2 eat free

•Upscale holiday brunch in an elegant setting.

•Children will meet Santa and friends, receive keepsake gift & photo with Santa.

•Reservation enhancements are available.

•Reservations are required; to book a seating time, visit www.beaurivage.com/Santa

For all of the Beau’s holiday events and more visit: https://beaurivage.mgmresorts.com/en.html

