Warmer days return after a chilly night

(WALA) -A chilly night is ahead with lows around 44 degrees expected in Mobile. We will see lighter winds overnight. Things stay quiet, with warmer temperatures by Friday.

We do expect a few scattered clouds with afternoon temperatures close to 70 degrees.

A few light showers are possible Saturday and Sunday along a stalling front.

Severe storms are not expected through early next week. We do see another shot at isolated rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. After that chilly night tonight, temperatures will trend above average over the next 7 to 10 days.

---

