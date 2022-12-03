1 wounded after shots fired at Fairhope bar

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Gunfire broke out at a Fairhope bar, leaving on victim with injured early Saturday morning.

Fairhope police responded to The Little Whiskey on Church Street around 2:19 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The injury was not life-threatening, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

No further information has been released.

The case is still being investigated and more information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.