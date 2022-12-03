Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

1 wounded after shots fired at Fairhope bar

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Gunfire broke out at a Fairhope bar, leaving on victim with injured early Saturday morning.

Fairhope police responded to The Little Whiskey on Church Street around 2:19 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The injury was not life-threatening, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

No further information has been released.

The case is still being investigated and more information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fortunately we were able to avoid any weather delays Saturday morning for a jam-packed day of...
Lots of holiday cheer at Tillman’s Corner Christmas Parade
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands fight for the ball against DeAndre Yedlin of the United States...
US eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to the Netherlands
MPD: Man suffers life-threatening injury in sports bar shooting
SCAM ALERT
Police say scammer with spoofed Fairhope PD phone number telling residents they have warrants