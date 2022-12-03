Daphne police to crack down on neighborhood speeding

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne police will soon be putting together a special traffic detail to address speeding, especially within neighborhoods. This comes after numerous complaints from residents in the area.

The city’s neighborhoods are filled with playing children, pedestrians and speed limits that some drivers find hard to obey. Daphne Police said complaint calls are coming in almost daily for speeders and reckless drivers in some of the larger neighborhoods.

Daphne PD to target larger neighborhoods for reckless drivers and speeders (Hal Scheurich)

“Lake Forest is the biggest one so naturally, we get more complaints about there but, you know we get them from all the neighborhoods,” said Capt. Brian Gulsby with Daphne Police.

Folks who live in Lake Forest say the problem isn’t new and is only getting worse.

“We need to do something in Lake Forest because we have a lot of speeders come through there, however, as I like to say, you have to throw the anchor out when you go down these hills to hold it to twenty-five miles an hour or twenty-eight…somewhere around in there or you will be traveling quite fast, but something needs to be done. What I it? I don’t know,” said Willie Robison who’s lived in Lake Forest since 1972.

Old Field and Jubilee Farms are two other subdivisions from which a lot of complaints have come. To address the issue, Daphne PD is putting together a special traffic enforcement detail which will focus its efforts on these areas during the busiest times of the week.

Captain Gulsby is putting the team together and said it will be done by moving existing personnel into that role. As the city grows and traffic increases, Gulsby hopes an increased police presence will make for safer roads.

“It’s all about public safety and letting the citizens know that we hear their complaints, and you know, we’re doing what we can with our resources to try to address those complaints,” Gulsby explained.

Residents like Willie Robison are glad to see some action being taken to make the city safer.

“You say there’s going to be that more presence there. They’re going to be trying to stop the excessive speeders, so that’s a step in the right direction,” said Robison.

Initially, three or four officers will make up the special traffic enforcement unit which should be operational by March of 2023.

