Fairhope Christmas Parade packs the streets

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Christmas magic still very much alive on the Eastern Shore. Two weeks after lighting the big tree -- the crowds returned for Fairhope’s Christmas parade. Thousands lined Section Street to see the floats, marching bands, and Christmas characters.

“Oh -- it’s wonderful. Everybody gets together -- there’s no fussin, there’s no fightin! Pure fun in watching the youngins,” said one woman.

And the youngins were having all the fun -- catching all those Christmas throws.

“I like when they throw the candy! Lee: Did you get a lot of candy? -- Yeah,” said one boy.

“Lee: So what are you doing to get their attention? -- Boy: Uh, scream! Lee: Show me. Boy: Screams!”

“Girl: I’ve caught a lot of candy -- and different type of stuff like plushies and stuff. Lee: Plushies??? -- Girl: Like here -- I have an example. Lee: That’s a cool thing? -- Girl: Yeah!”

From the music to the cheers -- it’s truly a special night for the entire family.

“It is so festive and so fun -- just being out here with the community,” said one of the parading women -- dressed as a Christmas tree (lights and all).

“We’re spreading Christmas joy and a lot of fun and it’s just the best,” said one little girl.

And of course the “best” was yet to come -- Santa Clause -- reindeer and all on his big firetruck sleigh. Did I mention -- we’re old friends.

“Santa: Ho Ho Ho!!! How are you feeling? Lee: I am feeling good. Santa: You look wonderful. I am so glad y’all are in Fairhope, Alabama. Lenise -- I remember when Lenise was so afraid of me -- she cried every time. Oh -- it’s all good -- thank y’all for being here!”

