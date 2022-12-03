Florida state troopers arrest Pensacola man on drug trafficking charges after chase

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A wild scene in Escambia County ends with a man jailed on drug and other charges.

After initially stopping, 26-year-old Dymitri Thomas sped off after being pulled over Thursday near State Road 296 and Montgomery Avenue for traffic violations and led Florida state troopers, authorities said.

Then, after crashing into an SUV, he bailed out of the car and ran for it but was quickly captured in the Publix parking lot at 5998 Mobile Highway in Pensacola, according to authorities.

Troopers also said they recovered a Glock 9mm handgun Thomas allegedly tossed as he ran. A search of a bag he allegedly was carrying turned up filled with trafficking amounts of fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine. They also said they found marijuana and a digital scale.

Thomas was arrested for numerous misdemeanor and felony charges and booked into the Escambia County Jail.

