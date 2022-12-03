MPD seeks public’s help to find missing 38-year-old man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 38-year-old man.

Grady Walker was last seen Nov. 21 at the Wesson Animal Clinic at 7705 Cottage Hill Road. He parked his car and left the business walking, according to police.

Walker is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Any with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.