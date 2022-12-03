Advertise With Us
MPD seeks public’s help to find missing 38-year-old man

Grady Walker
Grady Walker(Mobile Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 38-year-old man.

Grady Walker was last seen Nov. 21 at the Wesson Animal Clinic at 7705 Cottage Hill Road. He parked his car and left the business walking, according to police.

Walker is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Any with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211.

---

