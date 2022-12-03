Advertise With Us
MPD: Man suffers life-threatening injury in sports bar shooting

2nd man later turned up at hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police say
(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting at a sports bar that left a man seriously wounded early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to Phat Tuesdays Sports Bar at 1608 St. Stephens Road just before 3 a.m. Saturday found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries, police said.

Shortly afterward, another male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle, according to police.

No further details were released.

The investigation is ongoing.

