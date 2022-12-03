Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Police say scammer with spoofed Fairhope PD phone number telling residents they have warrants

Caller asks for money to dismiss charges, according to police
SCAM ALERT
SCAM ALERT(WGCL)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department is warning about a telephone scam trying to get residents to send money to the caller.

According to the warning on Fairhope PD’s Facebook page, a caller claiming to be a Fairhope police officer tells residents that they have warrants and need to send money to have the charges dropped.

The scammer is using a spoofed number, authorities said. It shows up as the Fairhope Police Department’s phone number, but it is not a real department number, according to police.

The Fairhope PD said the department does not call about warrants or ask for money to dismiss charges.

Anyone receiving such a call is asked to contact the Fairhope Police Department at 251-928-2385.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Xavi Simons of the Netherlands fight for the ball against DeAndre Yedlin of the United States...
US eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to the Netherlands
MPD: Man suffers life-threatening injury in sports bar shooting
Christmas boxing event
Prodisee Pantry holds annual food boxing event to help families in need ahead of Christmas
An organizer takes the microphone addressing the police presence in the city surrounding...
NEW VIDEO: ‘Justice for Emmett Till’ demonstration underway in Bowling Green