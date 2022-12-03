Police say scammer with spoofed Fairhope PD phone number telling residents they have warrants

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department is warning about a telephone scam trying to get residents to send money to the caller.

According to the warning on Fairhope PD’s Facebook page, a caller claiming to be a Fairhope police officer tells residents that they have warrants and need to send money to have the charges dropped.

The scammer is using a spoofed number, authorities said. It shows up as the Fairhope Police Department’s phone number, but it is not a real department number, according to police.

The Fairhope PD said the department does not call about warrants or ask for money to dismiss charges.

Anyone receiving such a call is asked to contact the Fairhope Police Department at 251-928-2385.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.