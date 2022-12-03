Prodisee Pantry holds annual food boxing event to help families in need ahead of Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prodisee Pantry continued its annual tradition to fill up hundreds of boxes of food, that will be given out to Baldwin County families, just in time for Christmas.

It’s always the season of giving at Prodisee Pantry, but Deann servos, the Executive Director said during the holidays, the need to provide families with a meal is extra special.

“The holidays are difficult for so many people, for a lot of reasons, but we can spread a little joy by making sure they can sit down to a traditional feast, and to see the community come out like this, shows how much their neighbors care,” said Servos.

The front parking lot of Prodisee Pantry was filled with folks from all over Baldwin County who came out early Saturday morning to help fill 1,500 boxes of traditional Christmas fixings in 2 1/2 hours.

Volunteer, Brandi Hoover brought her daughter and family friend. She said she wanted to show them that the holidays are all about giving back.

“We just got from Disney, and you know after a trip like that and everything is extravagant, I wanted them to kind of get grounded again and know what the season is all about,” said Hoover.

Volunteers helped to write kind messages all over the boxes. Then it was off to the assembly line to fill it up with cans and bags of food.

“We got stuffing, potatoes, and green beans and the things that you would use to set a nice, Christmas dinner for you and your family,” said Servos.

After the boxes were filled it was handed off to get stacked and hauled off for distribution.

Deann Servos said this wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers lending a hand. Many volunteers said they’re happy to have an opportunity to give back to their community.

“They don’t really have anyone else looking out for them, they need our help,” said Luke Peall, " it feels great to see that they appreciate the work that we put in, feels go to know that they’re going to have food for the holidays.”

“We like helping unfortunate people that don’t have like stuff for Christmas and just giving back to the community,” said Elisha Jones Daphne Kappa League.

“They can’t afford it, so might as well give it out to them,” said Malique Franklin, Daphne Kappa League.

Once everything is boxed up Prodisee Pantry will distribute the Christmas boxes and spread joy to families in need in Baldwin county.

Prodisee pantry says the distribution of the boxes will begin on Tuesday and will continue every Tuesday leading up to Christmas.

