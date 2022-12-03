Advertise With Us
Saturday showers possible

By Jason Smith
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WALA) - A warming trend is in the forecast as we head into the weekend.

High pressure is slipping off to the east and this is allowing for a light southerly wind flow. Our temperatures will be milder tonight, with lows near 60 degrees.

A few light showers are possible Saturday and Sunday along a stalling front. Rain chances are 30% mainly midday through late afternoon Saturday. Severe storms are not expected through early next week. We do see another shot at isolated rain by Wednesday.

Temperatures will trend above average over the next 7 to 10 days. We could see highs near 80 by the middle of next week.

