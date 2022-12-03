Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Showers remain possible

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Damp conditions greeted many of us as a few showers were around to start our Saturday. We will continue to see the possibility of light, passing showers throughout the day. None of these showers will be heavy. They’ll be more of a nuisance as you are out and about. Highs will be quite warm, in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be a bit better. There will still be a chance of showers, but they will be isolated, and we should see some sun. It will continue to be mild with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 70s.

A quiet pattern is setting up for the workweek. Temperatures will remain well above average for early December with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s and highs in the 70s. Rain chances stay low with only an isolated shower midweek.

Have a great weekend.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Today's Outlook for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Friday Evening, Dec. 2, 2022 from FOX10 News
Saturday showers possible
Today's Outlook for Friday Evening, Dec. 2, 2022 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Friday Evening, Dec. 2, 2022 from FOX10 News
Friday Morning Weather Update for Friday Dec. 2, 2022
A cool start to Friday morning