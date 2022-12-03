Showers remain possible

(WALA) - Damp conditions greeted many of us as a few showers were around to start our Saturday. We will continue to see the possibility of light, passing showers throughout the day. None of these showers will be heavy. They’ll be more of a nuisance as you are out and about. Highs will be quite warm, in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be a bit better. There will still be a chance of showers, but they will be isolated, and we should see some sun. It will continue to be mild with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 70s.

A quiet pattern is setting up for the workweek. Temperatures will remain well above average for early December with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s and highs in the 70s. Rain chances stay low with only an isolated shower midweek.

Have a great weekend.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.