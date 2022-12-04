1 taken away in ambulance after Friday night incident on St. Stephens Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News continues to ask questions about an incident that happened Friday night on St. Stephens Road.

Police converged outside the Quik Pick Shell station.

It’s still unclear exactly what happened, but at least one person was taken away from the scene by ambulance. Another person taken away in handcuffs.

FOX10 has reached out to Mobile police and will update this story once additional information becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.