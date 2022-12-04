Advertise With Us
1 wounded after shots fired in Fairhope alley

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Gunfire broke out in a Fairhope alley, leaving one victim injured early Saturday morning.

According to Fairhope Police Department, officers responded to an alley near Church Street around 2:19 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The injury was not life-threatening, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

In its’ initial post, Fairhope PD indicated that the shooting had occurred at The Little Whiskey, a bar on Church Street. But the department later clarified that the call was for shots fired in an alley east of the bar.

No further information has been released.

The case is still being investigated and more information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

