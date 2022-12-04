CityHope Church spreading holiday cheer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local church spread some holiday cheer Saturday morning in Mobile.

CityHope Church in Mobile held its 19th annual Merry Christmas Gulf Coast event. The effort, also underway the CityHope’s churches in Malbis and Foley, uses monetary donations from church members to buy toys for 1,600 foster families in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

“Our heart has always been the heart of the Bible, which is to take care of the poor, the orphan, the widow, the single mom, and that’s the heart of our church,” said Josh Sullivan, pastor of CityHope Church Mobile Campus. “And so, what we’re doing here is, we’re really just going after families, showing them that we love them because Jesus loves him and that’s the whole heart of this event.”

Sullivan also said the church will hold its Christmas festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Malbis campus, 29964 St. Basil St. in Daphne. The festival is free and open to the public.

