LendingTree bowl pits Southern Miss against Rice; South Alabama set to play in R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama football team has accepted an invitation to play in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl against Western Kentucky University while the Mobile based LendingTree Bowl will host The University of Southern Mississippi and Rice University.

South Alabama just wrapped up a historic season by going 10-2, their best record since joining the FBS. They are set to play Western Kentucky who finished the regular season 8-5 and are in a bowl game for the third straight season.

The LendingTree Bowl, held at Hancock-Whitney Stadium on South Alabama’s campus, will see Southern Miss take on Rice.

The Mobile based bowl game was founded in 1999 and has hosted some of the most competitive games during bowl season. This will be the second straight year the game is played at Hancock-Whitney Stadium.

