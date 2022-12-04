Lots of holiday cheer at Tillman’s Corner Christmas Parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fortunately we were able to avoid any weather delays Saturday morning for a jam-packed day of Christmas activities on both sides of the bay.

Starting in Tillman’s Corner -- the Theodore High School Bobcat Marching Band getting the party started with “Walking in a Winter Wonderland!”

And the party included plenty of throws.

“I caught one of these. I got a football. A frisbee. I got a broken candy cane. Lee: Are you still going to eat it? -- Yeah (laughs). I caught these,” said one brother and sister.

If you’re lucky -- you can always expect to catch a Port City favorite!

“Moonpies,” said one girl.

“We like being out here to get the season started right,” said one woman.

With 22 days until Christmas - the little ones are quick to tell you what they’re looking forward to.

“Toys... Toys,” said one little boy.

“Lee: What are you getting for Christmas? -- Boy: An iPad. Lee: An iPad? You must have been really good? Has he been good? -- He’s been good -- he’s my boy. Yes (laughs)!”

They’re also super thankful for what matters most!

“I’m thankful for my family and God,” said one little girl.

“I like how people treat each other and how people act nice and stuff and I like the festive decorations and stuff... That’s what I like about Christmas,” said one little boy.

They’ll all tell you -- they’re super excited about seeing the big man in red -- and staying on his nice list!

---

