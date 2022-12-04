MPD needs help identifying burglary suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police need the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect.

According to investigators it happened Tuesday, November 29th at approximately 8:20 a.m. Officers responded to 1351 Cody Road North, Toland Auto Parts, regarding a burglary complaint.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject seen in surveillance images damaged the fence to gain access to the property. Once inside the business, the suspect stole numerous tires, batteries, and rims from the location.

If you recognize the suspect -- you’re asked to call Mobile Police 251-208-7211.

