One dead after vehicle crashes into tree following police chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person has died and three were injured in a vehicle crash on Highpoint Boulevard near Bear Fork Road.

At approximately 2:53 a.m. Sunday morning, police attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle without tags on University Boulevard near Old Shell Road, according to authorities. Police said the vehicle led them on a pursuit and the precinct Sergeant called the pursuit off as it reached University Boulevard near Bear Fork Road.

The vehicle continued northbound onto Highpoint Boulevard into Prichard jurisdiction when the driver lost control and struck a tree, according to police.

Authorities said they discovered the vehicle turned over just north of Bear Fork Road on Highpoint Boulevard.

Police said the driver, Jh’Isaiah Franklin, 18, passengers Jaylin Alexander, 18, and Charity Mills, 21, were all transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fourth passenger Kailyn Draine, 19, was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to her injuries.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

