Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Police pursuit ends near Winwood Drive

1 taken into custody
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A heavy police presence was on the scene Friday night after a chase that started on Halls Mill Road ended at McVay Drive and Winwood Drive.

According to the Mobile Police Department, the driver of a white Chevy Impala refused to pull over during a traffic stop and instead chose to flee.

FOX10 News was told that the driver was arrested without further incident. Police have not released the driver’s identity.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Daphne Christmas parade takes to the streets
Daphne Christmas parade takes to the streets
CityHope Church spreading holiday cheer
CityHope Church spreading holiday cheer
CityHope Church spreading holiday cheer
CityHope Church spreading holiday cheer
Prichard Christmas parades thrills crowds
Prichard Christmas parades thrills crowds
Prodisee Pantry holds annual food boxing event to help families in need ahead of Christmas
Prodisee Pantry holds annual food boxing event to help families in need ahead of Christmas