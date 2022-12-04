Police pursuit ends near Winwood Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A heavy police presence was on the scene Friday night after a chase that started on Halls Mill Road ended at McVay Drive and Winwood Drive.

According to the Mobile Police Department, the driver of a white Chevy Impala refused to pull over during a traffic stop and instead chose to flee.

FOX10 News was told that the driver was arrested without further incident. Police have not released the driver’s identity.

