Tennis Championship competitors visiting Mobile, enjoyed exploring during downtime

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The United States Tennis Association wrapped up its 2022 Southern Combo Doubles Championships in Mobile.

1,500 players from across the South came out to compete in the four-day Championship.

While the competition heated up over the four days, players also had the opportunity to explore Mobile.

One team of ladies was from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and while they were there to win the combo in their division, when they weren’t competing they were...

“Shopping, eating, drinking, having a good time,” said the group, “Dreamland, Dreamland BBQ, Wintzels, and had a wonderful dinner there, and just comradery, just being with our friends.”

And while winning was on everyone’s mind on the court, off the court their focus shifted to trying new things in the Port City, like ghost tours.

“We’ve had a great time, there are amazing restaurants in Mobile and we also had the opportunity to participate in a ghost tour and were driven around for about an hour and a half, with Mrs. Carol. That’s right,” said two players from Atlanta, Georgia, “Learning all about Mobile history, the founding of Mardi Gras, and her telling us all about the different haunted places around town.”

During their visit, competitors said their downtime included trying one of the many restaurants in the city. Two male players from Baton Rouge, Louisiana raved about SOCU in Downtown.

“We went to SOCU, very good, love to go back, we enjoyed that very much,” said one of the men.

“Downtown was very nice, we enjoyed walking around downtown and seeing the shops and the restaurants, it was enjoyable,” said the other.

Some players said although they didn’t walk away with a win, they had fun competing and enjoyed their mini vacation in Mobile.

