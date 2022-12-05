Fruitdale High getting ready to reopen after tornado damage

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When the students of Fruitdale High return on Wednesday they’re going to find their school in pretty rough shape. The gym, the cafeteria and other buildings suffered significant damage in last weeks tornado.

“Pictures definitely do not do it justice. When I saw it, I was just devastated because I know a lot of people work hard for these buildings and these awnings. We’re a small community. It’s just devastation,” School counselor Nicholas Sullivan told us.

Sullivan said to keep the kids safe parts of campus will be fenced off.

“We’re going to have rope off our AG building and our athletic facilities in the back just because there’s a lot of damage and we don’t know where the nails are to keep the kids safe,” Sullivan said.

The spot on campus with the most destruction are AG classroom and shop. The most popular class at school is wrecked. The kids when they return are going to be devastated.

“This was a little slice of heaven I’m telling you, " AG teacher Michael Ramey said. “This was a place where kids enjoyed to show up everyday.”

Ramey spent the morning noting all the damage for insurance. He said they can move the classroom, but the shop will be out of commission for a long time.

“Pretty much all the equipment is hit pretty badly. The shop itself and the classroom is pretty well destroyed all the paperwork, the computers. First, we’ve got to figure out what’s salvageable. Move it to a secure location and then go from there with the building,” Ramey said.

For this small school it will take awhile to recover from this big blow.

