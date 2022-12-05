Mobile PD: Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday on Interstate 65 in Mobile.

The Mobile Police Department says that at approximately 5:55 p.m, officers responded to I-65 Southbound between Airport Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road in reference to a pedestrian standing in the middle of the roadway being struck by a vehicle. Officers discovered that the male was standing in the middle lane on the southbound I-65 when he was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by medical responders. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was not injured, police said.

---

