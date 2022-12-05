Multi-vehicle crash in Escambia County claims two lives.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A multi-vehicle crash claims the lives of Johnny Smith, 36, and Jewell Smith, 57, on I-65 in Escambia County, according to authorities.

Police said at approximately 1:35 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Jewell Smith was driving a 2009 Ford Escape with Johnny Smith as a passenger when they were struck in the rear by a 2015 International tractor-trailer. After the initial collision, the Ford Escape was pushed forward and struck a 2012 Mazda Miata driven by Kenneth M. Queen, 60.

The 2015 International then struck a 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Jose M. Reyna, 43, and a 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Omonjod Mahmudov, 46. The 2018 Kenworth then struck a 2023 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Yanira I. Molina, 40, according to police.

Authorities said Jewell Smith and Johnny Smith were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near mile marker 63.

Police said there us no further information and ALEA continues to investigate.

---

