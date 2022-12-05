Santa makes early stop on Dearborn Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s crunch mode for Santa as we are now three weeks from Christmas.

But even with all his last minute demands and requests -- FOX 10 News spotted him on Dearborn Street Sunday afternoon.

Marty and Chris Henken -- hosting the big man in red on their front porch, where all the good boys and girls from the neighborhood stopped by to take pictures. FOX 10′s Lee Peck also on the “nice list” -- had his picture made before Santa had to return to the North Pole.

“Lee: You making some early rounds -- why Church Street East -- Dearborn here? -- Santa: Well, it’s a hot bed for good people. And that’s the reason I’m here to share Christmas with them. On my way from here -- New Orleans all the way back to the North Pole. Lee: Gearing up for your big night? -- Santa: Big run... I’m on the run!”

Santa also says he’s going to try and work on this forecast too -- make it feel a little more like Christmas.

---

