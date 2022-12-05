Woman charged with criminal mischief after causing a disturbance at a local restaurant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman has been arrested and charged for criminal mischief after an altercation at The Juicy Seafood, according to police.

Authorities say they responded to a disorderly call from the restaurant at 5:54 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Upon arrival, officers said they discovered the woman had been involved in a physical altercation inside the restaurant after getting upset with employees.

The subject continued outside where she caused damage to the building.

Officers identified Renee Ramm, 44, as the subject and took her into custody for criminal mischief.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.