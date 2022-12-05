Advertise With Us
Woman charged with criminal mischief after causing a disturbance at a local restaurant

Renee Ramm
Renee Ramm(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman has been arrested and charged for criminal mischief after an altercation at The Juicy Seafood, according to police.

Authorities say they responded to a disorderly call from the restaurant at 5:54 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Upon arrival, officers said they discovered the woman had been involved in a physical altercation inside the restaurant after getting upset with employees.

The subject continued outside where she caused damage to the building.

Officers identified Renee Ramm, 44, as the subject and took her into custody for criminal mischief.

