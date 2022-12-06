Above average temperatures all week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another chance of fog out there this morning so remember to drive safely and slowly out there as you leave the house. As for the temperatures, we’ll see them remain way above average with highs around the 80 degree marker today through Friday afternoon. Morning temps will be in the low 60s each day so no signs of any cold air this week at all. Rain chances will be minor at only 10% between now and Friday but increases to the 20-40% range over the weekend. We finally see the temps sliding down after this week is over. The highs will move down at least to the low 70s starting Saturday with mornings getting back into the mid to upper 50s.

---

