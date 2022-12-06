Advertise With Us
Alabama Power’s residential power bill rates to increase again in January

Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.(WBRC)
Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power residential customers can expect another increase on their monthly bill after another upcoming rate adjustment.

Starting in January, company officials said customers will see their bills increase by about $6.81 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month.

Alabama Power says this increase is driven by compliance with federal requirements, inflation, and economic conditions.

“Our customers expect us to deliver reliable and resilient energy 24/7, 365 days a year. In order to best serve our customers, we must prepare for the future,” Alabama Power said.

The increase follows a rate adjustment of about $10 per month set to take effect in December. That increase was due to fuel costs needed to generate electricity.

Alabama Power says those customers who may need assistance in paying their bills can contact them online, by phone or in person.

