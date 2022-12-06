Christmas Shopping Apps

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s that time of year again. Whether you’re holiday shopping from your couch, or supporting your local retailer, you’ll need a list of what to get first.

Building a budget, organizing who you’re shopping for can help you save money and time. Fortunately, there are several digital tools that can help you do just that.

GiftList, an app for Apple or Android claims to make keeping track of your purchases easy. Plus, you can also let your friends know what you want even if they don’t have the app.

The Santa’s Bag is another list maker app. Use this Apple-only app to sync your gift lists, store pictures of the gifts desired or already purchased (even if they’re homemade) and track your spending per person.

Now once you have your list, it’s time to get shopping!

If you don’t like playing the guessing game and figuring out what to buy your family and friends ask them to make a wish list on Giftster.

Slickdeals is just an all-around savings app. It using crowdsourcing to spot deals and then shares to the masses. There’s over 12 million deal seekers in the community hoppers – many of whom are sharing the best deals they’ve found on products, services, travel and more.

Paribus will track purchase you’ve already made by connecting through your email. If you’ve bought something online that went on sale within the retailer’s price adjustment policy the app will let you know.

Tis’ the season for shopping!

