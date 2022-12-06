Dense fog advisory for Monday night

(WALA) - A dense fog advisory is in effect for tonight through 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. High pressure is slipping off to the east and this is allowing for a light southerly wind flow. We could see visibility below a quarter mile, especially in coastal locations.

Daytime highs reached new records this past Saturday. A warming trend continues as we head into the work week.

Our temperatures will be milder again tonight with lows near 65 degrees. We could see highs near 80 degrees by the middle of the week on Wednesday.

Things are looking rather dry this week. There is a chance of isolated rain by Friday. Temperatures will trend above average over the next seven days.

