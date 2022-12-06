Fairhope Police following up leads in weekend shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Police continue to follow up leads in a shooting that happened over the weekend in their downtown entertainment district.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay -- but when it comes to what led to the gunfire -- investigators are still trying to figure that out.

Police say it happened in an alley way nestled off Church Street behind the heart of downtown Fairhope’s nightlife. Officers called here just after 2 a.m. Saturday, December 3rd -- where they found one person shot.

“When I heard about it -- I was shocked... Shocking this is not a big city this is a very small community,” said Charlotte Bouzigard.

Even though the victim is expected to be okay -- a lot of locals like Bouzigard have questions about why it happened in the first place.

“It’s just highly unusual. We have a very tight-knit community -- people are moving here from all over because it’s a safe area. So the shooting was very unusual. We hope that they find out who did this. I understand it happened at like 2 o’clock in the morning,” said Bouzigard.

We’re told Fairhope Police were were still questioning people as late as Monday afternoon about what exactly happened. There’s also been a lot of chatter on social media.

Here’s just a few of the more than 100 comments on the Fairhope Police Facebook post:

“I did not know what happened but I heard two gunshots. When I opened the door I looked outside. Wow I heard a gunshot wow.”

Another one reads:

“What in the world.”

And:

“Keep that activity somewhere else.”

Or how about not turn to violence, especially this time of year.

“It’s all about peace this time of the year and we should carry peace all year long as well. And just love each other and get along is my thing you know,” said Bouzigard.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.