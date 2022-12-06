Jags commentator J.D. Byars still recovering in the hospital following car crash over the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - South Alabama play-by-play commentator J.D. Byars remains hospitalized following a wreck over the weekend that left him seriously injured.

Since 2014, Byars has been the voice of the Jags. Calling games for multiple sports.

His car is totaled, but he’s glad to still be alive.

“Something you don’t expect. You have a really normal life and then in a split second, and your life changes in a heartbeat. For people in both cars. My heart goes out to the people who were in the other car…They didn’t start their day intending to have a wreck,” Byars said.

Byars said he’s struggling with the pain, but the support from everyone including family, friends, and fans has helped.

“I can’t sugarcoat it. The pain is just really terrible. Fractures. I think there’s two in the back spinal area. It’s in the lower back. I can’t walk, stand, or sit in a chair yet,” Byars said.

Even with the pain, he’s already attempting physical therapy. And he’s fighting for a fellow jag. Marvin Martin was injured in practice back in October.

The injuries left him paralyzed. Martin has improved since then and is learning how to walk again. Byars says he will continue to send support his way.

“I’m in a lot of pain right now. But I wear this bracelet thinking about Marvin and just hoping that young man has a full life ahead of him, and he can come back and have a great life. And he’s got a great spirit. His team is behind him as well. So, I hope more attention is on Marvin Martin than J.D. Byars,” Byars said.

As for South’s upcoming bowl game in New Orleans, Byars said he wants everyone to drive safe, and he hopes to be there with you.

