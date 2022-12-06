A judge has set bail for the driver in fatal car crash near Highpoint Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge set bail at $60,000 for a Mobile man accused of leading police on a chase that ended in a fatal crash.

Jh’Isaiah Franklin, 18, was arrested Sunday night after refusing to pull over for not having tags, according to police.

Authorities said Franklin led police on a chase before it was called off. Franklin continued driving down Highpoint Blvd into Prichard territory when he crashed into a tree just north of Bear Fork Road, police said.

Franklin had three passengers in the vehicle: Jaylin Alexander, 18, and Charity Mills, 21, who were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Kailyn Draine, 19, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Franklin is charged with vehicular homicide and attempt to elude police. Franklin will not be allowed to drive or have any contact with the victims.

