Man turns himself in after shooting at local bar

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man surrendered himself Monday to investigators after allegedly shooting two people at a local bar.

This happened early Saturday morning at Phat Tuesdays off St. Stephens Road.

The owner of the bar said he knows the suspect, Darius Matthews, as a frequent customer.

“I don’t know what happened out in this parking lot, what spurred it on, but it shouldn’t have happened,” said Rick Johnson, owner.

Johnson got a call just before 3 a.m. Saturday of a shooting in the parking lot of his bar.

He said he rushed over, mind racing.

“I ran every light in the city trying to get here,” said Johnson.

According to Mobile Police, two people were shot. Officers found one victim at the bar with life-threatening injuries. The other victim was driven to the hospital. He’s expected to be okay.

Monday, 39-year-old Darius Matthews turned himself in. He’s charged with two counts of assault 1st and discharging a gun into an occupied building.

Johnson said he has a heavy heart.

“My heart goes out to both families,” he said. “The victim and the shooter because there is no winner in this situation.”

Matthews bond hearing is set for Wednesday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.