Mobile man sentenced to 25 years in prison on child porn charges

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man received a 25-year prison sentence Monday after pleading guilty in Mobile County Circuit Court to nine counts of possession of obscene matter and one count of dissemination of obscene matter.

In addition, John Anthony Guy, 54, must immediately register as a sex offender and abide by all requirements of Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday.

The Criminal Trials Division of the state attorney general’s officer presented evidence to a Mobile County grand jury in March of 2021, resulting in Guy’s indictment.

---

