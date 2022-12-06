Mobile police investigate death of child found in car downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said Tuesday they are investigating the death of a 3-month-old child found in a car downtown.

Cpl. Katrina Frazier, a spokeswoman for the Mobile Police Department, said the child was in the 1000 block of Dauphin Street last week. She said police are withholding further details until an autopsy.

“It’s something we’re investigating,” she said. “Until we get the report back indicating cause of death, we won’t comment.”

