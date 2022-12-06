Prichard PD makes arrest in St. Stephens Woods homicide

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police on Tuesday made another arrest in connection with a September homicide at a Prichard apartment complex.

Police arrested Tyler Shakur Moore, who is accused in the shooting death of Lawrence Terrell Darby.

According to police, Moore, along with several other suspects and a 15-year-old minor who was apprehended last month, are accused of committing the murder and a possible robbery while playing a dice game in an apartment breezeway.

---

