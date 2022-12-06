Wilmer man accused in child molestation case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Wilmer man in connection with a child molestation case.

Dennis Brian Williams, 54, apologized as authorities took him to Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday afternoon.

Williams is accused of molesting a child known to him. His charges include first- and second-degree sodomy in addition to first-degree sexual abuse.

A bond hearing is scheduled Thursday, according to jail records.

