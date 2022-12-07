MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another foggy morning on the Gulf Coast with low visibilities as of 5 a.m. Make sure you’re driving slowly and safely again.

We haven’t seen a cold morning since last Thursday, and there are no signs of any coming back anytime soon. We are in the low 60s as of 5 a.m., with our high potentially hitting a record again. Highs should reach the low 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and almost no rain. The unseasonably warm pattern stays with us through the weekend. We’ll finally get chances for showers and storms back on the Gulf Coast starting Sunday and into next week. For now, the rain coverage will be in the 30-40% range for Sunday through Tuesday.

