“Buy One, Give One” Learning Resources initiative

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Karen Firsel tells us about the Buy One, Give One initiative, how it works, who it benefits and why educational toys are so important to a child’s growth.

‘Tis the season for gift giving. And what’s better than seeing your gift go further by benefitting a child in need?

Throughout the years, Learning Resources has donated thousands of award-winning educational toys and products to local and national charities. This holiday season, they are helping spread the joy of learning through their Buy One Give One charitable initiative benefitting the Kids in Need Foundation (KINF). For every toy a customer purchases, Learning Resources will donate one educational toy to a child in need.

Interview Provided by Learning Resources.

