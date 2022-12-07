Citronelle PD looking for shooting suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Citronelle Police Department is looking for a man considered “armed and dangerous” and wanted in connection with a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

According to the Citronelle Police Chief Michael C. McLean, 29-year-old Russell Lamar Robinson has been identified as the suspect.

Officers responded to Gay Lane around 10:40 a.m. today on a 911 call for one shot at a residence and found the victim near the street with a single gunshot wound to the chest. Citronelle Fire and Mobile County EMS treated victim, who was the taken by helicopter to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition, McLean said in a statement.

Witnesses said the Robinson walked into the residence and confronted the victim pointing a handgun. Robinson fired one round striking the victim in the chest and ran out of the residence, according to police.

Robinson was last seen running from the scene along with three others towards Centre Street, McLean said.

Robinson is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Citronelle Police Department at 251-866-5527.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.